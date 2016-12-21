China's 'Uber for trucks' has received a $1 billion valuation

Chinese startup Huochebang, which touts itself as the country's Uber for the trucking industry, raised $115 million in a new funding round at a valuation of $1 billion, Bloomberg reports . Trucking is still the primary freight transportation method in most of the world, and many companies are seeking to disrupt the industry with an "Uber for trucking" model that connects truckers with customers through digital applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.