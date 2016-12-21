ATRI Announces Advisory Committee for 2017-2018
Transportation experts from around the country were chosen for the American Transportation Research Institute's research advisory committee for 2017-2018, the group's president announced Dec. 20. The committee consists of trucking industry stakeholders, law enforcement officials, academics and policymakers from around the country. Its chief objective is to determine the main priorities for trucking to examine for the next two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
