Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $784,038,000 Stake in United Parcel Service Inc.
Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service Inc. by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 7,169,878 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 469,677 shares during the period.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Dec 24
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
|Fed Up
|Dec 17
|dlrobsr1
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Dec 5
|Joe
|460
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Dec 4
|Johnnyringo2016
|231
