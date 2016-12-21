American Truck Business Services launches new website
American Truck Business Services , also known as ATBS, announced the launch of its new website, www.ATBS.com . The site, which features a responsive design and a clearer focus on the trucking industry, also includes information about the recently developed service packages branded under the name 'RumbleStrip' by ATBS.
