Amazon will start charging Louisiana sales tax in 2017
In this June 30, 2011 file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. The online retail giant will start charging sales tax on all purchases shipped to destinations in Louisiana starting Jan. 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Tue
|midge
|171
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
|Fed Up
|Dec 17
|dlrobsr1
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Dec 5
|Joe
|460
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Dec 4
|Johnnyringo2016
|231
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC