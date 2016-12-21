Amazon starts flexing muscle in new space: air cargo
A wide body aircraft emblazoned with Amazon's Prime logo is unloaded at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 20, 2016. Picture taken December 20, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Sat
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
|Fed Up
|Dec 17
|dlrobsr1
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Dec 5
|Joe
|460
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Dec 4
|Johnnyringo2016
|231
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC