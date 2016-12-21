Amazon Flexes Muscle in Air Cargo Spa...

Amazon Flexes Muscle in Air Cargo Space in its Bid for Rapid Delivery

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Entrepreneur Magazine

Expanding into transportation, from trucks to planes, is one of Amazon's most important endeavors as it strives to lure new customers. A cargo plane emblazoned with "Prime Air" descended from an empty sky at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Tuesday, ninety minutes from the bustle of New York City, loaded with crates of goods during the peak holiday shopping season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Dec 24 Dave 173
Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13) Dec 19 Guest 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Dec 18 Tired of rippoffs 280
Fed Up Dec 17 dlrobsr1 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Dec 6 Sheryl Bock 78
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Dec 5 Joe 460
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Dec 4 Johnnyringo2016 231
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,073 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,067

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC