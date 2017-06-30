Whata s on the horizon for new flight...

Whata s on the horizon for new flights and destinations from RDU?

In the last year, five airlines have added new flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, including trips to four new nonstop destinations - Paris, New Orleans, Austin, Texas, and soon San Juan, Puerto Rico. RDU officials want to use this momentum to attract more airlines and flights to the Triangle, setting new and ambitious goals for the airport's future.

