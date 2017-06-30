UPDATE 1-Canadian National Railway says oil spills after train derails in U.S.
Canadian National Railway Co said about 20,000 gallons of oil was released following a freight train derailment at Plainfield, Illinois, on Friday, according to a filing with state pollution regulators. The incident occurred when 20 cars of a Canadian National Railway Co freight train, carrying crude for Exxon Mobil Corp to Louisiana, went off the tracks, the Chicago Tribune said in a report on Saturday, quoting officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work...
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|Panel approves bill privatizing air traffic con...
|Jun 28
|Improved operatio...
|21
|Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ...
|Jun 27
|david
|1
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Jun 22
|Done
|4
|USPS ''Departed'' twice from the same destinati...
|Jun 19
|JMM94
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC