Tire fire may have sparked airplane engine fire in Denver
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after an engine of an airplane caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport. A preliminary report to the Federal Aviation Administration indicates SkyWest Airlines, which operated the United Express airplane, reported a tire fire spread to the engine Sunday after the plane landed.
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work...
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|Panel approves bill privatizing air traffic con...
|Jun 28
|Improved operatio...
|21
|Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ...
|Jun 27
|david
|1
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Jun 22
|Done
|4
|USPS ''Departed'' twice from the same destinati...
|Jun 19
|JMM94
|1
