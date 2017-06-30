South Africa's govt. bails out state airliner SAA to avoid default
South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand to lender Standard Chartered. This week the Treasury said that around 9 billion rand of debt was maturing at month-end, with around 6 or 7 lenders involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work...
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|Panel approves bill privatizing air traffic con...
|Jun 28
|Improved operatio...
|21
|Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ...
|Jun 27
|david
|1
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Jun 22
|Done
|4
|USPS ''Departed'' twice from the same destinati...
|Jun 19
|JMM94
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC