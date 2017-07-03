South African Airways deploys A330-300 on Accra-to-Washington route
Passengers flying from Accra to Washington DC are expected to experience the comfort of a brand new large-body aircraft acquired by South Africa Airlines, the only African airline flying direct from Ghana to the United States of America. The airline has recently acquired five brand new generation Airbus 330-300 aircrafts, with Ghana being one of the few routes on the SAA network selected to fly this wide body aircraft consistently on the Washington route.
