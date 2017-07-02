Six Killed In Wisconsin Plane Crash
At least two elementary school educators from suburban Bensenville, Illinois are among the six victims in a deadly plane crash overnight Saturday , according to a CBS affiliate in Chicago. The two men are identified on the Tioga Elementary School Facebook page as Chuck Tomlitz, the district maintenance director and Thomas DeMauro, a psychical education teacher.
