JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) EVP James G. Hnat Sells 1,000 Shares
JetBlue Airways Corporation EVP James G. Hnat sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $22,880.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPS faces class-action ADA lawsuit over working... (Aug '07)
|23 min
|U perople Suck
|48
|UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work...
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|Panel approves bill privatizing air traffic con...
|Jun 28
|Improved operatio...
|21
|Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ...
|Jun 27
|david
|1
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Jun 22
|Done
|4
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC