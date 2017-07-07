Honeywell International (HON) vs. Tri...

Honeywell International (HON) vs. Trinity Industries (TRN) Financial Contrast

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Trinity Industries and Honeywell International are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitabiliy. Trinity Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPS faces class-action ADA lawsuit over working... (Aug '07) Fri U perople Suck 48
News UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers Jun 28 Trucker1 1
News UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work... Jun 28 Trucker1 1
News Panel approves bill privatizing air traffic con... Jun 28 Improved operatio... 21
News Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ... Jun 27 david 1
News Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d... Jun 22 Done 4
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,778 • Total comments across all topics: 282,323,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC