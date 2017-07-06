Glenview Trust Co Decreases Position in Norfolk Souther Corporation
Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 3,183 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPS faces class-action ADA lawsuit over working... (Aug '07)
|23 min
|U perople Suck
|48
|UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work...
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|Panel approves bill privatizing air traffic con...
|Jun 28
|Improved operatio...
|21
|Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ...
|Jun 27
|david
|1
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Jun 22
|Done
|4
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC