Delta flight a security incidenta leaves 3 injured
A Delta Air Lines flight turned back after takeoff from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night following a "security incident" in the first class cabin. Initial information indicated an unruly passenger attempted to enter the jet's cockpit, according to two people briefed on the incident.
