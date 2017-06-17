Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,181 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d...
|15 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|City officials say bus terminal would pose a he...
|16 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC