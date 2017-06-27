UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Workers to Cut Costs 25 minutes ago
United Parcel Service Inc. will freeze a pension plan for about 70,000 nonunion U.S. employees because of escalating costs and volatility in determining future payments, replacing it with a different retirement benefit. The shift won't occur until Jan. 1, 2023, giving affected workers more than five years to prepare, the shipping company said Tuesday.
