UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Workers to Cut Costs 25 minutes ago

UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Workers to Cut Costs

United Parcel Service Inc. will freeze a pension plan for about 70,000 nonunion U.S. employees because of escalating costs and volatility in determining future payments, replacing it with a different retirement benefit. The shift won't occur until Jan. 1, 2023, giving affected workers more than five years to prepare, the shipping company said Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

