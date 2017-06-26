UPS Expands Tuition Assistance Program to Include All Part-Time Employees in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, June 26, 2017 -- UPS today announced the expansion of its tuition assistance program in five states including Minnesota. The "Earn and Learn" program pays up to $5,250 per year for tuition for any part-time package handler in every operating facility in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Jun 22
|Done
|4
|USPS ''Departed'' twice from the same destinati...
|Jun 19
|JMM94
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC