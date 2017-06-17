UPS announces peak surcharges in the U.S. for holiday season
United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday one or more peak surcharges will apply on packages shipped in the United States in addition to all other applicable charges, in selected weeks in the upcoming holiday season in November and December. The surcharges will be applied to residential packages, large packages with combined length and girth of over 130 inches, and to packages weighing more than 150 pounds, the company said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USPS ''Departed'' twice from the same destinati...
|2 hr
|JMM94
|1
|City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d...
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|City officials say bus terminal would pose a he...
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC