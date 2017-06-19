UPDATE 2-Tanker firm Frontline drops ...

UPDATE 2-Tanker firm Frontline drops DHT pursuit and steers away from deals

DHT last month rejected a fifth takeover proposal from billionaire shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's Frontline, calling the $500 million all-share bid "woefully inadequate". "We will not spend time pursuing the DHT track," Frontline Chief Executive Robert Hvide Macleod said in a written comment to Reuters.

