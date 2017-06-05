Trump infrastructure push faces cold shoulder from Congress
In this June 5, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at an Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative event in the East Room at the White House in Washington. Repairing the nation's crumbling roads and bridges was supposed to be an area ripe for compromise between congressional Democrats and Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 4
|Rainbow Kid
|15
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May 15
|Marcella
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr '17
|jandbmovers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC