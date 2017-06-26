Tourism Minister Bennett appoints infrastructure fund panel
Tourism Minister Paula Bennett has named a seven-strong panel to oversee the $100 million tourism infrastructure fund that's designed to help the regions cope with the demands of record numbers of foreign visitors. The panel will assess proposals and recommend projects to the government with the first funding round set to open later this year, Bennett said in a statement.
