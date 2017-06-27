The Latest: Maersk says it has 'conta...

The Latest: Maersk says it has 'contained' cyberattack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

A computer screen cyberattack warning notice reportedly holding computer files to ransom, as part of a massive international cyberattack, at an office in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday June 27, 2017, A new and highly virulent outbreak of malicious data-scrambling software appears to be causing mass disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard. Image used with permission of the account holder facebook.com/olejmaa checked and consistent with independent AP reporting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers 2 hr Trucker1 1
News UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work... 2 hr Trucker1 1
News Panel approves bill privatizing air traffic con... 8 hr Improved operatio... 21
News Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ... 21 hr david 1
News Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13) Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d... Jun 22 Done 4
USPS ''Departed'' twice from the same destinati... Jun 19 JMM94 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,410 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC