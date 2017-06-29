The Latest: Endangered Hawaiian monk ...

The Latest: Endangered Hawaiian monk seal born in Waikiki

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This Thursday, June 29, 2017 photo shows a Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu. The pup, born late Wednesday or early Thursday, is the first seal to be born in the densely populated tourist district since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration began keeping track in the 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers Wed Trucker1 1
News UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work... Wed Trucker1 1
News Panel approves bill privatizing air traffic con... Wed Improved operatio... 21
News Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ... Tue david 1
News Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d... Jun 22 Done 4
USPS ''Departed'' twice from the same destinati... Jun 19 JMM94 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC