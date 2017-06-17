the Hokulea sailing canoe is seen off Honolulu - AFP
Los Angeles, June 18, 2017 : A traditional double-hulled canoe has returned to Hawaii after concluding a three-year epic journey around the globe, the first trip of its kind by such a boat. The Hokule'a vessel and its crew entered the marina at Honolulu's Magic Island peninsula on Saturday after sailing more than 40,000 nautical miles since its departure from the island of Oahu in 2014.
