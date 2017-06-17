Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 226 Shares of Landstar System, Inc.
Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,246 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 226 shares during the period.
