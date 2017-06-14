Tennessee Dog Bite Claims Totaled $9.4 Million in 2016
Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the United States Postal Service have issued a reminder to Tennessee homeowners to obey leash laws to avoid costly dog bite insurance claims this year. For 2016, the Insurance Information Institute and State Farm estimate that dog bites in Tennessee topped more than 300 claims with $9.4 million paid out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|2 hr
|SuperPac
|15
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC