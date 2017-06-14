Tennessee Dog Bite Claims Totaled $9....

Tennessee Dog Bite Claims Totaled $9.4 Million in 2016

Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the United States Postal Service have issued a reminder to Tennessee homeowners to obey leash laws to avoid costly dog bite insurance claims this year. For 2016, the Insurance Information Institute and State Farm estimate that dog bites in Tennessee topped more than 300 claims with $9.4 million paid out.

