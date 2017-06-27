Supervisors suspended amid NYC subway derailment probe
Investigators probing the derailment of a New York City subway train said the accident was caused by an improperly secured spare rail, left on the tracks to make it easier to fix breakdowns quickly. Two supervisors responsible for oversight of track maintenance work were suspended without pay pending a formal review, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Wednesday.
