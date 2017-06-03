Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume o...

Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Golar LNG Limited Call Options

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Golar LNG Limited was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,817 call options on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... 18 hr CaptJoe767 1
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... May 25 Gremlin 9
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May 15 Marcella 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
Transportation while relocation Apr '17 jandbmovers 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC