St George eyes direct flights to Los Angeles

The Spectrum reports officials with the City of St. George and Washington County agreed this week to split the costs on an agreement promising to cover up to $450,000 in startup-cost losses if SkyWest Airlines gives the new destination a try from St. George Regional Airport. It's a similar move to the one that helped attract a new flight to Phoenix last year, with the governments using funds set aside for economic development to help mitigate the risk for the airline.

