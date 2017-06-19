Southwest Airlines to offer flights from Tampa to San Diego
Southwest Airlines will offer new nonstop service from Tampa International Airport to San Diego International Airport beginning Jan. 8, 2018. San Diego has been a route that Tampa airport officials have been vying to add to the market for some time.
