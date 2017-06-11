Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) COO De Ve...

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) COO De Ven Michael G. Van Sells 15,273 Shares

Southwest Airlines Co COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 15,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $872,699.22.

