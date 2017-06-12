Singapore Airlines to boost Paris flights to 10 times weekly

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines said on Monday it will increase its flight frequency to Paris to 10 a week from the current seven during the Northern Winter operating season from Oct 29 to Mar 24 next year. The three additional flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays to Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport as SQ334 and SQ333 , starting Oct 30. The flights will complement SIA's current daily SQ336 and SQ335 services.

