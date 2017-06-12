Singapore Airlines to boost Paris flights to 10 times weekly
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines said on Monday it will increase its flight frequency to Paris to 10 a week from the current seven during the Northern Winter operating season from Oct 29 to Mar 24 next year. The three additional flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays to Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport as SQ334 and SQ333 , starting Oct 30. The flights will complement SIA's current daily SQ336 and SQ335 services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|13 hr
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 4
|Rainbow Kid
|15
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC