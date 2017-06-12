Singapore Airlines to boost Paris fli...

Singapore Airlines to boost Paris flights to 10 times weekly

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines said on Monday it will increase its flight frequency to Paris to 10 a week from the current seven during the Northern Winter operating season from Oct 29 to Mar 24 next year. The three additional flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays to Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport as SQ334 and SQ333 , starting Oct 30. The flights will complement SIA's current daily SQ336 and SQ335 services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) 13 hr Berkeley0785 80
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Jun 8 Obumer 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 4 Rainbow Kid 15
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,795 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC