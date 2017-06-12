Search for escaped inmates expanding as it enters 3rd day
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game. Survivors of the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona at an event hosted by former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords say the recent attack on lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia shows how vitriolic political... Survivors of the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona at an event hosted by former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords say the recent attack on lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia shows how vitriolic political discourse has become.
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Tue
|OldCapt
|14
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
