Rhode Island airport adds low-cost carrier Allegiant Air

The Rhode Island Airport Corp., which operates T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, announced Tuesday that Allegiant Air will start offering flights to Florida and Ohio in the fall. The routes will be to the St. Pete-Clearwater and Punta Gorda airports in Florida, and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

