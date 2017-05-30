Reuters: Pennsylvania pipeline fight could upend crude oil flows
Midwestern refiners are fighting for access to a key Pennsylvania pipeline, a move that could harm east coast refiners and redraw the map for flows of crude and fuel into coveted coastal markets, Reuters reports. The regulatory dispute centers on a proposal by Buckeye Partners to reverse the flow of fuels on a section of the company's 350-mile Laurel Pipeline, which currently flows from the east coast to Pittsburgh; because pipelines flow in one direction, the change would effectively block five east coast refineries from serving Pittsburgh, with midwest refiners picking up their market share.
