Restaurant fire fills terminal at Kennedy Airport with smoke

17 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Officials say a grease fire at a restaurant at Kennedy Airport filled a terminal with smoke causing flight delays due to the closure of a nearby security checkpoint. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the fire has been extinguished, but smoky conditions remain.

