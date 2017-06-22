Qatar Airways wants to buy 10% stake in American Airlines
American announced Qatar Air intends to buy a 10% stake, but added the offer was unsolicited and would have to be approved in advance by the board. Qatar Airways wants to buy 10% stake in American Airlines American announced Qatar Air intends to buy a 10% stake, but added the offer was unsolicited and would have to be approved in advance by the board.
