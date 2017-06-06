Prosecutors: Woman fatally shoots bus...

Prosecutors: Woman fatally shoots bus driver, then herself

Read more: Fox News

Authorities say a woman has fatally shot a New Jersey Transit bus driver in a parking lot and then killed herself. Prosecutors in Gloucester County say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a bus depot in Washington Township.

Chicago, IL

