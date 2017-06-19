PM Modi to top CEOs: 'India's growth ...

PM Modi to top CEOs: 'India's growth presents a win-win partnership with US'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with top American CEOs after a round table interaction in Washington on Sunday. In a bid to promote the soon to be implemented Goods and Services Tax , Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked top american CEOs to invest in India as it is emerging as a "business-friendly destination" and that things will only get better once the game-changing tax reform is implemented.

