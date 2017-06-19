Plane lands safely at Kennedy Airport after laser reported
The Federal Aviation Administration says a plane landed safely at New York's Kennedy Airport after the crew reported seeing a green laser. The FAA said Wednesday that the report was made around midnight as Delta Airlines Flight 2294 from Las Vegas was about 4 miles northwest of Farmingdale, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USPS ''Departed'' twice from the same destinati...
|Jun 19
|JMM94
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC