Plane lands safely at Kennedy Airport...

Plane lands safely at Kennedy Airport after laser reported

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Federal Aviation Administration says a plane landed safely at New York's Kennedy Airport after the crew reported seeing a green laser. The FAA said Wednesday that the report was made around midnight as Delta Airlines Flight 2294 from Las Vegas was about 4 miles northwest of Farmingdale, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
USPS ''Departed'' twice from the same destinati... Jun 19 JMM94 1
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Jun 12 Berkeley0785 80
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Jun 8 Obumer 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC