Passengers evacuated from disabled NYC subway train

Three New York City commuters are being examined for minor smoke inhalation after passengers were evacuated from a disabled subway train in New York City Tuesday morning. It appears that the wheel of one subway car came off the track about 200 feet short of the 125th Street station at St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem.

