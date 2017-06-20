Orlando airport plans for a new terminal already face cost inflation
The board that oversees Orlando International Airport on Wednesday will consider a higher price tag for its already controversial new terminal building. Airport staff are recommending the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spend $350 million more - $2.15 billion up from $1.8 billion - because other construction in the region, including the overhaul of Interstate 4, is driving up the cost of steel, concrete and labor.
