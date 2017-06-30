Oil train legislation sent back to committee after criticism

In this June 3, 2016, file image, from video provided by KGW-TV, smoke billows from a Union Pacific train that derailed near Mosier, Ore., in the scenic Columbia River Gorge. Oregon lawmakers sent legislation requiring railroads to develop safety plans for oil spills back to a legislative committee Friday, June 30, 2017, because of concerns about concessions to the rail industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.