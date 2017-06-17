Norfolk Island Airlines is Auckland Airport's 30th partner
The arrival into Auckland of a chartered Nauru Airlines B737-300 from Norfolk Island would not have turned many heads on Saturday afternoon. However, for Auckland Airport the touch-down held particular significance as this inaugural flight signalled the arrival of its 30th commercial passenger airline partner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d...
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|City officials say bus terminal would pose a he...
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC