NJDOT, Emergency Agencies to Conduct ...

NJDOT, Emergency Agencies to Conduct Hurricane Evacuation Exercise June 8

15 hrs ago

New Jersey Department of Transportation in partnership with New Jersey State Police , New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority announced that it will be conducting an emergency evacuation exercise June 8 to practice and refine a response in the event of a major hurricane. However, motorists can expect to see an increased presence of State Police and NJDOT work crews along several highways and are advised to use caution on the following key shore evacuation routes: The main element of the exercise is preparing to set up a contra flow on these highways that serve as evacuation routes for the Jersey Shore.

Chicago, IL

