NJ Transit adds bus service during Penn Station work
New Jersey Transit says that it will offer additional busing from the highest ridership stations on the train line that will be hardest hit during a planned Penn Station construction project. The transit agency said Friday that buses will operate from the Summit and Maplewood train stations to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York from 7 to 9 a.m. starting on July 10. The extra bus service will only be for the morning commute.
