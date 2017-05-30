New airport landing path annoys Lake Arrowhead residents

A recently changed landing path for jetliners approaching Ontario International Airport has resulted in an uproar over the roar of low-flying jets in the sky above Lake Arrowhead and numerous complaints from residents. The changed flight path, instituted April 27 by the Federal Aviation Administration, is a part of the agency's Southern California Metroplex project, which was designed to make air traffic in and out of the region more fuel efficient.

